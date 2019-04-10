Oppo Reno will be launched today at an event in Beijing. The new flagship smartphone out of the Chinese company's stables, the Oppo Reno will be launched in two major variants - the Standard Edition and 10x Zoom Edition. The latter smartphone employs the 10x optical zoom technology that Oppo had unveiled at MWC 2019 in February, then announced to debut on a smartphone in the second quarter of the year. Oppo has been teasing the Reno for a while now, and has even revealed its design and some of its specifications, apart from putting it up for reservations. Read on for more details about the Oppo Reno launch live stream, expected specifications, and more.

Oppo Reno launch live stream details

The Oppo Reno will be launched at an event in Beijing, China at 2pm CST (11:30am IST) today. The event will be live streamed on the company site, from what we can tell. Oppo on the same page has specified that the smartphone will be made available for those who reserved it at 4:30pm CST (2pm IST), before being made available to the general public at 6:00pm CST (3:30pm IST).

Notably, this is just China launch of the Oppo Reno, and the smartphone will be unveiled globally on April 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Oppo Reno specifications, features (expected)

As we mentioned, Oppo has thus far released a large number of teasers about the Reno. We know that the Oppo Reno will be launched in two major variants - the Oppo Reno Standard Edition and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. While the former is expected to run on the Snapdragon 710 SoC, the latter is expected to be the flagship offering, and run on the top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC - the use of this SoC was confirmed by a company VP as well.

Oppo Reno colour variants have also been detailed by the company on its reservation page, and they are Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder (Gold), and Nebula Purple (seen above). RAM and storage configurations start from 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, with 6GB RAM/ 256GB storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variants also listed. Oppo is also teasing VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, and NFC connectivity.

Apart from 10x optical zoom, a periscope zoom lens technology that as we mentioned was detailed at the company's MWC 2019 event, Oppo is teasing an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 mode, for better low light photography. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will feature 48-megapixel high-resolution primary sensor (Sony IMX586, 1/2.0-inch, f/1.7), a 8-megapixel 16mm focal length 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel 160mm focal length telephoto lens. There will be dual OIS technology The company is also boasting of intelligent portrait photos with more precise blurring of the background, as well as enhanced colour correction for lifelike skin tones.

As for the build, Oppo is touting the use of glass to provide two textures on the Oppo Reno body, thanks to an "AG matte sanding process." The 3D curved glass of the rear panel will also have no camera bumps, the company teased separately. The 10x Zoom Edition will also sport Dual GPS technology, the company has already confirmed.

The Oppo Reno features an AMOLED display that is said to be TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light levels. It also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display, without a notch, gives the smartphone a 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, with a 1.59mm bezel and a 3.49mm chin. As there is no notch, a pop-up camera is expected to take care of selfies, though so far, the company has not confirmed or hinted at the existence of such a form factor.

Some leaks have tipped that the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will feature 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, run ColorOS 6.0, measure 162x77.2x9.3mm, and weigh 215 grams. It is rumoured to cost between VND 14,000,000 and VND 15,000,000 (roughly Rs. 41,300 – Rs. 44,000) in Vietnam. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected, seeing as there is no fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.