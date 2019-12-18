Technology News
Oppo Reno S Phone Reportedly Gets Certified in Indonesia, Hints at Imminent Launch

Oppo Reno S is rumoured to launch in India in December.

Oppo Reno S has reportedly been certified by BIS in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno S phone carries the model number CPH2015
  • It has already been certified in India as well as Russia
  • Oppo Reno S is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 series of the phones later this month, but there might be another Reno-series smartphone that might launch soon. The phone in question is the Oppo Reno S, which has now been certified in Indonesia. Oppo has been rumoured to launch a new Reno series phone carrying the model number CPH2015 for quite some time, but an Indonesian certification authority has finally confirmed its name – Oppo Reno S. The Oppo Reno S has been previously tipped to launch in India in December, but an official teaser or confirmation is yet to come.

Nashville Chatter spotted the certification listing of Oppo Reno S in Indonesia. The certification authority's database lists the phone's model number as CPH2015 and the model name as ‘Oppo Reno S', but there are no further details regarding its internal hardware or features. Notably, the Oppo Reno S has reportedly received the BIS certification and EEC certification in Russia, which suggests that it might go official soon.

The Oppo Reno S will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, but there is no word whether it will employ the Sony IMX686 sensor or the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. Also, there is no information whether it will pack triple rear cameras or a quad-camera setup akin to the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro phone, which is set to be unveiled on December 26 in China.

Oppo Reno S is also said to support the 65W VOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. As per a report, the Oppo Reno S will be launched in India in December, and might be priced above the Rs. 40,000 mark. Going by the phone's rumoured asking price, it appears that the Oppo Reno S will be a high-end phone with some powerful internals and capable imaging hardware.

