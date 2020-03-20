Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace2 Live Image Leaks, Shows Circular Camera Module With Quad Camera Setup, USB Type-C Port

Oppo Reno Ace2 is expected to have flagship specifications like the Oppo Reno Ace which released in China last year.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 March 2020 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Oppo Reno Ace2 seems to have a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • A live image of the Oppo Reno Ace2 was leaked by a known tipster
  • The alleged Oppo Reno Ace2 has circular module for the cameras
  • It has a curved back with the Oppo branding near the bottom

Oppo Reno Ace2 live image has been reportedly leaked on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. It shows a circular camera module and the blue colour variant. As there is no official word on the phone or this image, it should be taken with a grain of salt. It was shared by a known tipster on the website and along with the camera module, provides a couple other interesting details about the upcoming phone by Oppo. The Oppo Reno Ace2 will be the follow up to last year's Oppo Reno Ace which released in China.

The live image shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shows a blue colour phone with a large circular module that houses the cameras. This design for the cameras is a departure from what was seen on the Oppo Reno Ace. The circular module is slightly raised as well and seems to have four cameras. The image also shows the volume buttons on the left side, which also has the SIM tray. The bottom of the alleged Oppo Reno Ace2 is also partially visible and seems to have a USB Type-C port flanked on either side by speaker grills. On the back, close to the bottom of the phone, the Oppo branding can be clearly seen.

The alleged Oppo Reno Ace2 seems to have a curved back which will make it better ergonomically.

To recall, the Oppo Reno Ace has flagship specifications and a quad rear camera setup with all the sensors lined vertically. The primary camera was a 48-megapixel shooter, the secondary was 13-megapixels, the tertiary was 8-megapixels, and the last was a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone was powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, had 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It had a 4,000mAh battery and support for an impressive 65W Super VOOC fast charging. The Oppo Reno Ace2 might also come with flagship specifications including a Snapdragon 865 processor.

But, the Oppo Reno Ace did not come to India which might be the case with its successor as well.

There is no official information on the Oppo Reno Ace2 as of yet but stay tuned for our coverage on the phone as we expect more information to be revealed soon.

