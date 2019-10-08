Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has already confirmed that it will be launching the Reno Ace in China. The company has scheduled a launch event on 10th October where is expected to launch the Reno Ace as well as a Gundam Edition of the device. Just two days ahead of the launch, Brian Shen, Vice President of Oppo, has revealed most of the key specifications of the Oppo Reno Ace. Some of the key specifications include the top of the line Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well as a 90Hz display.

Shen took to Weibo to reveal that the Oppo Reno Ace Gundam Edition will feature a 90Hz display with a 135Hz sampling rate. The VP of the company has also revealed that the device will have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 inbuilt storage.

The post on Weibo also reveals that the Oppo Reno Ace Gundam Edition will pack in a 48-megapixel primary camera which is a part of a quad camera setup. It will also have support for Dual-WiFi.

On Weibo, Shen has mentioned that the Reno Ace will not only support 18W PD but will also come with support for 18W Quick Charge as well as 20W VOOC Flash Charge. This contradicts a previous report which hinted at 65W charging support on the smartphone. The VP has also mentioned that the Oppo Reno Ace has improved heat dissipation which should help the device from heating while playing.

Shen also revealed the dual speaker setup on the Oppo Reno Ace, something he claims will improve the movie-watching experience. Based on previous leaks, we expect that the quad camera setup on the Oppo Reno Ace consists of a 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is said to measure 161.0x75.7x8.7mm and weigh 200 grams. It will reportedly also pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution.

We have also seen live image leaks of the smartphone, and know that the Oppo Reno Ace will run off a 4,000mAh battery. With the launch only a few days away, we won't have to wait for long to find out.