Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup

Oppo Reno Ace is all set to be a powerhouse of a smartphone.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Oppo/Weibo

Oppo Reno Ace will have the fastest Qualcomm chip and four rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • It will also have four rear cameras
  • Oppo will launch the Reno Ace on October 10 in China

Oppo is getting ready to launch its new flagship smartphone in China, called the Reno Ace and now, we might have some more details about the phone. Besides debuting the new 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and a 90Hz display, a leaked promo image and alleged TENAA listing suggest that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have four rear cameras. We also get a first good look at the design of the Reno Ace and the two colours options the phone will debut with.

The promo image that was published by Oppo on Weibo shows the front and back of the phone, while stating some of its key features such as 65W fast charging, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 90Hz display. The high refresh-rate display and fast charging were already talked about before but this is the first confirmation we have about the processor. The image also shows off the two colours that the phones will come in. The front display appears to have slim bezels with a dewdrop notch on the top and a relatively thin chin at the bottom. At the back, we have a quad-camera setup, laid out in the centre of the phone. The Reno Ace also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom.

As for the details of the cameras, this brings us to the TENAA listing for an Oppo phone, codenamed PCLM10, which is said to be the Reno Ace. The listing mentions a total of five cameras (four at the back and one in the front). The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel sensor; a 13-megapixel sensor; an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor. Among the rear cameras, the 2-megapixel sensor will mostly likely be a depth camera, followed by a wide-angle and possibly a telephoto. The 48-megapixel sensor will most likely be the main one.

There's no image for the phone but the specifications look very similar to what we know so far off the Reno Ace. The phone is listed to come in three colours — blue, green and the dimensions are 161.0x75.7x8.7mm. The weight is also noted as 200 grams. It's said to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400). The battery is said to be 1,950mAh, which is most likely a mistake, since even for a budget phone, it's way to less. Oppo has been demoing its 65W fast charging with a 4000mAh battery, so we know that's the capacity the Reno Ace will have.

Going through some of the other tabs on the TENAA listing, we see the CPU frequency listed at 2.96GHz, which again, points to it being a Snapdragon 855+. There's also mention of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but no slot for a microSD card. The phone is said to run Android 9 Pie.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Ace, Oppo Reno Ace price, Oppo Reno Ace price in India, Oppo Reno Ace specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed
  2. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Restaurants Losing Customers Post-Zomato Gold Logout, Report Claims
  4. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  5. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  7. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Storage Listed on TENAA
  9. Airtel’s New Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Includes Rs. 4 Lakh Insurance Cover
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition to Get MIUI 11 Update Soon, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to Follow
  2. Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
  6. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  7. SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
  9. Lenovo K10 Plus With Snapdragon 632 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.