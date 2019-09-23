Oppo is getting ready to launch its new flagship smartphone in China, called the Reno Ace and now, we might have some more details about the phone. Besides debuting the new 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and a 90Hz display, a leaked promo image and alleged TENAA listing suggest that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have four rear cameras. We also get a first good look at the design of the Reno Ace and the two colours options the phone will debut with.

The promo image that was published by Oppo on Weibo shows the front and back of the phone, while stating some of its key features such as 65W fast charging, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 90Hz display. The high refresh-rate display and fast charging were already talked about before but this is the first confirmation we have about the processor. The image also shows off the two colours that the phones will come in. The front display appears to have slim bezels with a dewdrop notch on the top and a relatively thin chin at the bottom. At the back, we have a quad-camera setup, laid out in the centre of the phone. The Reno Ace also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom.

As for the details of the cameras, this brings us to the TENAA listing for an Oppo phone, codenamed PCLM10, which is said to be the Reno Ace. The listing mentions a total of five cameras (four at the back and one in the front). The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel sensor; a 13-megapixel sensor; an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor. Among the rear cameras, the 2-megapixel sensor will mostly likely be a depth camera, followed by a wide-angle and possibly a telephoto. The 48-megapixel sensor will most likely be the main one.

There's no image for the phone but the specifications look very similar to what we know so far off the Reno Ace. The phone is listed to come in three colours — blue, green and the dimensions are 161.0x75.7x8.7mm. The weight is also noted as 200 grams. It's said to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400). The battery is said to be 1,950mAh, which is most likely a mistake, since even for a budget phone, it's way to less. Oppo has been demoing its 65W fast charging with a 4000mAh battery, so we know that's the capacity the Reno Ace will have.

Going through some of the other tabs on the TENAA listing, we see the CPU frequency listed at 2.96GHz, which again, points to it being a Snapdragon 855+. There's also mention of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but no slot for a microSD card. The phone is said to run Android 9 Pie.