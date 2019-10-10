Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace With 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Tech, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno Ace price starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 13:37 IST
Oppo Reno Ace features a 90Hz curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace will go on sale in China starting October 17
  • Oppo has provided up to 12GB of RAM on the new phone
  • The Oppo phone comes in two distinct colour options

Oppo Reno Ace, the latest flagship phone by the Chinese company, has been launched officially. The new smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup and houses a 90Hz display to take on the competition. Oppo has also integrated its proprietary 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology on the Oppo Reno Ace, and it is touted to fully charge the built-in 4,000mAh battery in merely 30 minutes. Other key highlights of the Oppo Reno Ace include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Oppo phone also includes in-house Touch Boost 2.0 technology that is claimed to enhance the touch experience. For music lovers, the Oppo Reno Ace houses dual stereo speakers along with Dolby audio integration and Hi-Res Audio certification.

Oppo Reno Ace price

The Oppo Reno Ace price in China is set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The phone is currently available for pre-orders in China in Blue and Violet colours, with its first sale scheduled for October 16 through the official Oppo Mall, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning Tesco.

As an introductory offer, Oppo is offering the base variant of the Reno Ace at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000) and its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Moreover, the India availability and pricing of the Oppo Reno Ace are yet to be announced.

Oppo Reno Ace specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno Ace runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 135Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel, which comes with a waterdrop-style notch, also has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10+ content format. Further, the handset comes preloaded with features such as Frame Boost 2.0 and Touch Boost 2.0 to deliver newer user experiences.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno Ace has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno Ace has the quad rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has 116-degree of field of view (FoV). There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo Reno Ace has a list of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Reno Ace that supports the iconic 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The proprietary technology is claimed to provide two hours of battery backup or zero to 27 percent of charge in just five minutes. The phone also has support for USB-PD (USB Power Delivery) and Qualcomm's Quick Charge technologies.

Besides, the Oppo Reno Ace measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs 200 grams.

Oppo Reno Ace

Oppo Reno Ace

Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

