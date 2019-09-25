Oppo Reno Ace has cropped up on a new reservation page on JD.com in China, ahead of its official launch next month. The phone will be unveiled officially on October 10, and leaks have picked up pace running up to the launch event. The new reservation page reveals official renders of the Oppo Reno Ace phone, suggesting that it will sport a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-notch display, and a gradient back panel finish. The phone has been listed in two colour options on the e-commerce site.

JD.com in China is now taking reservations of the Oppo Reno Ace. The pricing information and detailed specifications haven't been listed on the site as of now. The official renders attached to the reservations listing suggest a quad camera setup aligned vertically at the back, sitting in the top centre. It is seen sporting a gradient back panel finish as well. The front has a waterdrop-notch screen with the little-to-no bezels on all the other sides. The power button is seen sitting on the right edge, while the volume buttons reside on the left. There is no rear fingerprint scanner in sight, suggesting an in-display one.

The listing suggests that the Oppo Reno Ace will be offered in Electroacoustic Violet and Interstellar Blue models. It is also listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, support 65W Super Flash Charge, and have a 90Hz screen refresh rate. These details have already been confirmed in a recent teaser poster. In this poster, the Reno Ace also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom.

AS for specifications, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400). The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel sensor; a 13-megapixel sensor; an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is said to have a 16-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but no slot for a microSD card. The phone is said to run Android 9 Pie.

The phone is expected to measure 161.0x75.7x8.7mm, and weigh 200 grams. Oppo has been demoing its 65W fast charging with a 4000mAh battery, so we can assume that's the capacity the Reno Ace will have.