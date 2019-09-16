Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace Launch Date Confirmed as October 10, Will Feature 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and 90Hz Display

Battery woes may soon be a thing of the past

Updated: 16 September 2019 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

The Oppo Reno Ace will arrive on October 10

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace will launch on October 10
  • It will support 65W fast charging
  • Oppo Reno Ace will also have a 90Hz display

During its recent launch event in China, Oppo teased the arrival of the Reno Ace — its new flagship smartphone, which is slated to arrive in October. Now, an official posting on Weibo reveals that the Oppo Reno Ace will launch on October 10. The promo teaser also mentions ‘65W,' which further confirms that the phone will ship with a 65W charger. Other details are still scarce for now but the invite shows the word ‘Ace' with a prism-like multi-coloured effect, which could hint at the different colours of the phone or the iridescent finish of the back panel.

The Weibo post was posted under the official Oppo handle with the line, “Speed has no end, Ace is the trump card!” This is a Google translated version of the original Chinese text, but it sounds about right. The post also mentions the presence of “65W Super Flash Charger,” with the phone, something that was teased earlier. Now, it's unclear if that's the official name or if Oppo will stick with the SuperVOOC naming, used on the Oppo R17 Pro's (Review) 50W fast charger. This is still the highest wired fast charging tech we've seen yet, to be shipped with a phone and it seem like Oppo is all set to raise the bar.

The Oppo Reno Ace is also said to have a 90Hz refresh rate display, which was mentioned at the recent Reno 2 China launch event. Other details are unknown for now but if we were to speculate, we could see the Snapdragon 855 Plus sitting in this one. Considering the new Reno 2 series weren't exactly true flagships and the last Snapdragon 855 phone that we saw was the Reno 10x Zoom Edition, there's a good possibility of the new one having Qualcomm's faster chip.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

