Oppo Reno Ace with quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 855+ is all set to become official on October 10. Ahead of the phone's official launch, its live images have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of the phone's design. A short video and few screenshots of the Oppo Reno Ace have also made their way online, showing how fast the 65W charging can top up the phone's battery. The leaks indicate that the supplied 65W charger will be able to charge 75 percent of the phone's battery in just 25 minutes.

The leaked live images, which come courtesy of a Weibo account named Flash Fly, show the gradient black and blue rear panel of the Oppo Reno Ace. Oppo has already given us an early look at the Oppo Reno Ace's design in official product renders that depicted the gradient blue and green colours of the phone. Over at the front, the phone can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch that houses the single front-facing camera.

As for the leaked screenshots, they come courtesy of Sparrow News and depict the phone at various stages of charging. From the phone's battery level and the corresponding time, it appears that the company's proprietary 65W charger will be able to charge 75 percent of the phone's battery in just 25 minutes, which is truly impressive. The accompanying video shows the charging process in action and suggests that the charging speed will be as fast as 1 percent per 10 second of charging time.

The Oppo Reno Ace is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels) and a waterdrop notch. The phone has been confirmed to come equipped with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 4,000mAh battery that will support the proprietary 65W fast charging standard. The upcoming Oppo flagship is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but the latter reportedly won't be expandable.