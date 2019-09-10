Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Sport a 90Hz Display, Launch Date Still Unknown

Oppo Reno Ace could sport a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 7 series processor

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 15:14 IST
Oppo Reno Ace Teased to Sport a 90Hz Display, Launch Date Still Unknown

Oppo Reno Ace to sport a 90Hz display

  • Oppo Reno Ace to sport 90Hz Display
  • It could be powered by a 5G enabled Snapdragon SoC
  • It can have SuperVOOC Flash Charging capabilities

Oppo recently launched the Reno 2 series in India comprising the Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F. The Chinese smartphone maker introduced the same series in China and gave a glimpse of an upcoming product called the Oppo Reno Ace. The company hasn't revealed much information about the upcoming smartphone but has stated that the Oppo Reno Ace will sport a 90Hz display. Oppo has also stated that the Reno Ace could break cover as early as next month.

The Oppo Reno Ace does not have a launch date yet and Oppo hasn't revealed full specifications of the device, however, the company is expected to release teasers of the upcoming product in the coming weeks.

At the Reno 2 series launch in China, the company confirmed that the Reno Ace will sport a 90Hz display. The 90Hz display is now available on flagship devices like the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Google Pixel 4 is also expected to sport a 90Hz panel.

Rumours point out that the Oppo Reno Ace will be a flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. It could sport the company's upcoming SuperVOOC charging technology based on the teasers posted by the company's VP Brian Shen. If Brian Shen was talking about the Reno Ace then we can expect the smartphone to sport a 4,000mAh battery. With no concrete launch date in sight, we might have to wait for more teasers from Oppo to come our way.

Recently the company had stated that it planned to use a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 7 series processor in 2020.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Ace
Aditya Shenoy

