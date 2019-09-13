Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno Ace to Support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Support

Oppo Reno Ace will also feature a 90Hz display.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 14:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno Ace to Support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Support

Oppo Reno Ace will be unveiled in October

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace will be the first phone to offer 65W fast charging
  • Oppo R17 Pro provides support for 50W fast charging
  • Reno Ace will be introduced next month

Oppo Reno Ace will support 65W SuperVOOC fast charging, the Chinese smartphone maker teased on Friday. The company had earlier announced during the Reno 2 series China launch event that it will be launching the Reno Ace smartphone in October. At the same event, the company had revealed that Reno Ace will feature a 90Hz display. As the name suggests, Oppo Reno Ace will be a part of the company's Reno lineup that currently includes phones like Oppo Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno Z, Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F.

In a Weibo post on today, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen announced the support for 65W fast charging in the upcoming Reno Ace smartphone. With this, the Reno Ace will become the world's first smartphone to offer such fast charging speeds. An existing Oppo phone – Oppo R17 Pro – currently holds the crown for offering the highest fast charging speed at 50W. The smartphones from other smartphone makers currently provide 45W fast charging or lower.

No other details are known at this point. The company will most likely host a press event sometime next month to detail the smartphone.

Meanwhile, another upcoming Oppo smartphone, believed to be Oppo A9s, has been spotted on TENAA. The database is carrying two listings with model numbers PCHM10 and PCHT10, which note that the Oppo phone will pack a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The Oppo phone will also come equipped with a 4,880mAh battery, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone's storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno Ace, Oppo Reno Ace specifications, Oppo
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Apple's Arcade Seeks to Upend Another Business Model
Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro to Receive Android 10 in Q1 2020, Other Models Also in Plans
Oppo Reno Ace to Support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Support
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  4. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  5. This Oppo Phone May Offer the Fastest Charging Speed in the World
  6. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  10. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Cases Suggest Numerous Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
  2. Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
  3. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
  4. Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
  5. Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
  6. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  7. Facebook Expands Availability of a Tool That Exposes Users to More Local News
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Google Will Promote Original Reporting With Algorithm Change
  10. Google One Adds 'Automatic Phone Backup' for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.