  Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charging Time Teased, Tipped to Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Under 30 Minutes

Oppo Reno Ace Fast Charging Time Teased, Tipped to Fully Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Under 30 Minutes

How’s that for fast charging?

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo /via Weibo

It’s safe to say you should’t worry about battery life on the Reno Ace

Highlights
  • The Reno Ace will be able to fully charge its battery in under 30 minutes
  • This will be the first Oppo phone to have 65W fast charging
  • The phone will be officially unveiled on October 10

Just the other day, we got our first official promo image for the upcoming Reno Ace and today, Oppo has left another little nugget of a tease on Weibo, showing off the incredibly fast charging times of the upcoming phone. The video compares two Oppo phones, one with and without the 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Naturally, the one with the new fast charging finishes charging the battery first but it does it in an incredible time of under 30 minutes.

The post was once again made under the official Oppo handle on Weibo and the translated Chinese text in the post reads, “How fast is the 65W Super Flash Charger? In 30 minutes, we are filled with Reno Ace for 30 minutes.” The post also has an accompanying video showing of the feat in action. The Reno Ace placed on the left goes up against another Oppo phone (which looks like the Oppo K3) with VOOC 3.0. The video also happens to confirm the official name of this fast charging, which will be called '65W SuperVOOC.' The time-lapse video has a timer going and from this, we see the Reno Ace hit the 100 percent mark in around 26 minutes. Meanwhile, the VOOC 3.0 capable phone is still at 40 percent.

This is quite remarkable, considering it's able to charge such a large capacity battery in such a short amount of time. When we tested the Oppo R17 Pro (Review), that phone was able to fully charge its battery in roughly 35 minutes. However, this was with a 50W charger and a 3,700mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno Ace will be officially announced on October 10, which was confirmed yesterday through a Weibo post. The phone will also ship with a 90Hz display, which should make scrolling through menus and other activity more fluid. As for specifications and cameras, these details are still unclear. However, if Oppo keeps dropping breadcrumbs like this on Weibo, we just have to keep our eyes peeled to the Chinese social site for more clues.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Ace, Oppo Reno Ace price, Oppo Reno Ace price in India, Oppo Reno Ace specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

