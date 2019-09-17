Just the other day, we got our first official promo image for the upcoming Reno Ace and today, Oppo has left another little nugget of a tease on Weibo, showing off the incredibly fast charging times of the upcoming phone. The video compares two Oppo phones, one with and without the 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Naturally, the one with the new fast charging finishes charging the battery first but it does it in an incredible time of under 30 minutes.

The post was once again made under the official Oppo handle on Weibo and the translated Chinese text in the post reads, “How fast is the 65W Super Flash Charger? In 30 minutes, we are filled with Reno Ace for 30 minutes.” The post also has an accompanying video showing of the feat in action. The Reno Ace placed on the left goes up against another Oppo phone (which looks like the Oppo K3) with VOOC 3.0. The video also happens to confirm the official name of this fast charging, which will be called '65W SuperVOOC.' The time-lapse video has a timer going and from this, we see the Reno Ace hit the 100 percent mark in around 26 minutes. Meanwhile, the VOOC 3.0 capable phone is still at 40 percent.

This is quite remarkable, considering it's able to charge such a large capacity battery in such a short amount of time. When we tested the Oppo R17 Pro (Review), that phone was able to fully charge its battery in roughly 35 minutes. However, this was with a 50W charger and a 3,700mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno Ace will be officially announced on October 10, which was confirmed yesterday through a Weibo post. The phone will also ship with a 90Hz display, which should make scrolling through menus and other activity more fluid. As for specifications and cameras, these details are still unclear. However, if Oppo keeps dropping breadcrumbs like this on Weibo, we just have to keep our eyes peeled to the Chinese social site for more clues.