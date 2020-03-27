Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on TENAA, Images Tip Hole-Punch Display and Circular Camera Module

Oppo VP Brian Shen had earlier hinted that Oppo might launch the Reno Ace 2 sometime in April.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 27 March 2020 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo Reno Ace 2 is seen with a circular quad camera module TENAA

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 is rumoured to come with 65W fast charging
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 could come with 5G support as well
  • The phone will sport a hole-punch display

Oppo Reno Ace 2 was recently spotted on the certification website of 3C, a regulatory body in China. The 3C listing showed the Oppo Reno Ace 2 with model number PDHM00 and hinted at 65W fast charging and 5G support. Now, the same model number has also received TENAA certification that shows the phone's images. According to the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 will come with a hole-punch design and Oreo-shaped quad-camera module, like the one seen on the OnePlus 7T.

The TENAA listing also shows the Oppo Reno Ace 2 having 5G support. The listing also shows the phone with a hole-punch design, with the front camera cutout on the top left corner of the screen. It also suggests that the camera module of the speculated Oppo Reno Ace 2 will be a circular-shaped module, with the LED flash placed beside the Oreo-shaped camera unit.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Oppo Reno Ace 2

Oppo Reno Ace 2 front panel
Photo Credit: TENAA

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Back TENAA Oppo Reno Ace 2

Oppo Reno Ace 2 back panel
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The camera unit, from what can be seen in the TENAA images, shows a quad camera setup on the Oppo Reno Ace 2. An earlier live image leak for the Oppo Reno Ace 2 also showed the phone with a circular camera module, but that leaked image did not have the LED flash placed beside the camera.

The earlier 3C listing for the Oppo Reno Ace 2 hinted at the phone coming with 65W fast charging and 5G support. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 has also been spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance certification website with the same model number. The Wi-Fi alliance listing had hinted at Android 10 OS, Wi-Fi 6 support and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

There are reports of Oppo launching the Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone sometime in April, as was hinted by the company's VP Brian Shen earlier this week.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Ace 2, Oppo Reno Ace 2 Specifications
