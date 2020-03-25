Technology News
Oppo Reno Ace 2 May Launch Next Month, VP Brian Shen Teases

Oppo hasn’t revealed the exact date for the launch of the Reno Ace 2.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 March 2020 13:54 IST
Oppo Reno Ace 2 is tipped to come with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 image leak suggests design similar to OnePlus 7T
  • The phone is tipped to sport USB Type-C
  • VP Brian Shen has confirmed that the Reno Ace 2 is in the works

Oppo Reno Ace 2 has surfaced in several leaks recently, and the phone is tipped to sport a quad camera setup inside a circular ring module. The company's VP Brian Shen has now teased that the Reno Ace 2 may be launched in China sometime in April. While India launches are getting suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic, China is returning back to normalcy with Xiaomi conducting its Redmi K30 Pro launch just a few days ago. Oppo hasn't revealed the exact date for the launch of the Reno Ace 2.

Shen took to Weibo to share that the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is indeed in the works, and it could launch sometime in April. The executive refrained from revealing an exact launch date, and he didn't detail specifications or pricing of the upcoming phone either. The phone will launch in China, and there's no word on its availability in India as of now. As mentioned, most smartphone manufactures have suspended new launches in the country due to the recent country-wide lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi.

As per leaks, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 features a circular camera cut out, unlike the predecessor Oppo Reno Ace which featured a vertical setup. Based on an image leak, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 design seems to be similar to the OnePlus 7T, and it is tipped to sport quad cameras at the back. The image also shows a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge alongside two speaker grilles on both the sides. There is little information about the Oppo Reno Ace 2 that has been leaked so far, and we expect more to surface online in the coming days.

