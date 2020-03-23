An alleged photo showing a soft transparent TPU case of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has surfaced online. The case features a circular camera cutout that matches the Oppo Reno Ace 2 live image that leaked last week showing a circular camera module and a blue paint-job at the back. Moreover, the case photo has been leaked by the same tipster who shared the alleged live image of the phone. For those who don't know, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is believed to be the successor of the Oppo Reno Ace, which was released in October last year in China.

The image of the alleged case has been shared on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo by Digital Chat Station (translated) and it shows a circular camera cutout that falls perfectly in line with the live image of the Oppo Reno Ace2 that was leaked last week. In comparison, the original Oppo Reno Ace featured a vertical rear camera arrangement featuring four different sensors. Apart from all this, we can also deduce from the leaks that the Oppo Reno Ace 2 looks a lot like the OnePlus 7T. Though, the leaked image suggests that Oppo Reno Ace 2 will have quad rear cameras in that circular module in comparison to three rear cameras found on the OnePlus 7T.

To recall, the Oppo Reno Ace was launched in October last year with flagship-level specifications. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

As of now, there's no official information regarding the Oppo Reno Ace 2 and we are not sure if the smartphone will ever launch in India since the Oppo Reno Ace never launched in the country. Stay tuned for our coverage on the phone as we expect more information to be revealed soon.