Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging

Oppo Reno Ace 2 might come with a circular module for the quad rear cameras giving it a OnePlus 7T-like design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2020 19:14 IST
Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging

Oppo Reno Ace 2 may come with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 allegedly spotted on 3C certification website
  • The listing shows 65W fast charging and 5G support
  • Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to have flagship specifications

Oppo Reno Ace 2 has been reportedly spotted on the certification website of 3C, which is a regulatory body in China. The listing has the model number PDHM00, previously seen in a Wi-Fi Alliance certification, which is suspected to be the Oppo Reno Ace 2. It suggests the phone will have 65W fast charging and 5G support. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 is supposed to be the successor of the Oppo Reno Ace, which released in China last year but never made its way to the Indian market.

The alleged 3C listing, as spotted by MySmartPrice, shows an Oppo smartphone with model number PDHM00 that's suspected to be the Oppo Reno Ace 2 , and lists it as a ‘5G Digital Mobile Phone' - which suggests support for 5G. It also lists a charger with model number VCA7GACH which is exactly the same charger that came with the Oppo Reno Ace, as stated by GSMArena. The output for this charger, as per the listing, is 10V/6.5A which suggests 65W charging support for the alleged Oppo Reno Ace 2. Notably, the Oppo Reno Ace also came with support for 65W charging.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification website with the same model number and the listing hinted at Android 10, Wi-Fi 6, support for a/b/g/n/ac standard, as well as support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Other leaks around the phone hint at a OnePlus 7T-like design. A recent live image leak showed the alleged Oppo Reno Ace 2 will come with a circular module, like the OnePlus 7T, that houses the four rear cameras. The same was suggested by a leaked image of a soft transparent TPU case allegedly for the Oppo Reno Ace 2.

Oppo VP Brian Shen teased earlier today through a Weibo post that the Oppo Reno Ace 2 may launch in April in China.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to come with a flagship processor and internals, just like its predecessor the Oppo Reno Ace. The Reno Ace was launched in October last year and was powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno Ace, Oppo Reno Ace 2, Oppo Reno Ace 2 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
