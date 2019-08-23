Technology News
Oppo Reno A Specifications Surface, Leaked Render Suggests Waterdrop-Style Display Notch

Oppo Reno A appears to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Updated: 23 August 2019 13:44 IST
Oppo Reno A Specifications Surface, Leaked Render Suggests Waterdrop-Style Display Notch

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Ishan Agarwal

Oppo Reno A would sport a gradient back

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno A is said to have a full-HD+ display
  • The phone is rumoured to have up to 128GB of storage
  • Oppo is launching Reno 2 in India next week

Oppo Reno A, a new mid-range phone by the Chinese company, has been leaked online. The key specifications of the Oppo Reno A that have surfaced on the Web include a 19.5:9 display and a dual rear camera setup. A render purportedly showcasing the new Oppo phone hints at its waterdrop-style display notch and gradient-finish back panel. The launch date of the rumoured Oppo Reno A is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 2 with a quad rear camera setup supporting 20X zoom.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with MySmartPrice has leaked the key specifications and render of the Oppo Reno A. The smartphone is said to have a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. There would also be 64GB and 128GB as the two distinct storage options.

The Oppo Reno A is also said to have the dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor is reportedly available at the front along with an f/2.4 lens.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno A is said to have 3,600mAh battery and dimensions of 158.4x75.4x7.8mm. The handset is also rumoured to have 169 grams of weight.

If we look at the leaked render, the Oppo Reno A wouldn't include a traditional fingerprint sensor but may have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also appears to have the waterdrop-style display notch and a gradient-finish at the back panel.

The source hasn't provided any details around the launch of the Oppo Reno A. It is also not likely to take place anytime soon. However, the company is set to launch the Oppo Reno 2 in India on August 28.

The Oppo Reno 2 is confirmed to have a quad rear camera setup with 20X zoom support and a Snapdragon 730 SoC as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno A specifications, Oppo Reno A, Oppo Reno, Oppo
