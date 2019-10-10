Oppo Reno A has been launched in Japan. The new Oppo phone sports a dual rear camera setup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance photos. Oppo has also offered an IP67-certified build on the new model that resists water and dust to some extent. The Oppo Reno A comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features two distinct colour options that both have a gradient finish on top. The display panel of the Reno A also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno A price

The Oppo Reno A price is set at JPY 39,380 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black and Blue colour options, and it will go on sale in the country starting October 18. However, e-commerce sites such as Amazon Japan and HikariTV have started taking its pre-orders. Rakuten Mobile has also listed the 128GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno A at JPY 38,800 (roughly Rs. 25,700). Moreover, the availability details and price of the new Oppo phone in India are yet to be announced.

Oppo Reno A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno A runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno A has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. There is also a 25-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo Reno A has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC (FeliCa compatible), Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the in-display fingerprint.

Lastly, the Oppo Reno A packs a 3,600mAh battery and measures 158.4x75.4x7.8mm.

Technology blog IndiaShopps first reported the launch of the Oppo Reno A.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.