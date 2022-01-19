Technology News
Oppo Reno 8 lineup may comprise two models — Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 January 2022 16:32 IST
Oppo Reno 8 Series May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Leaked Renders Show

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Oppo Reno 8 series is tipped to debut this year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 series is likely to succeed Oppo Reno 7 lineup
  • Oppo Reno 7 series launched in China in November
  • The handset is said to come in three colour options

Oppo Reno 8 series renders have surfaced online. Ahead of any official announcement, the renders of a yet-to-be-announced Oppo Reno 8 series handset have been leaked. The images of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 phone shows the design and a few specifications of the handset. However, it isn't clear if the renders belong to the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 or the premium Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The images are said to be based on Oppo's patent images and suggest a triple rear camera unit. Oppo unveiled the Oppo Reno 7 series in China in November last year and it is yet to launch globally.

The renders of the Oppo Reno 8 series handset were shared in a LetsGoDigital report (in Dutch). As mentioned, the images are said to be product images from a patent design that Oppo submitted in China. According to the report, the handset will come in Black, Blue, and Silver gradient colour options.

The leaked renders show a hole-punch design to house the selfie shooter. A power button is seen placed on the right spine of the smartphone. The renders show volume rockers along with a SIM slot placed on the left spine. The renders of the Oppo Reno 8 handset further show a triple rear camera unit which looks similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The handset is seen featuring a massive camera module to house the rear cameras as well as the LED flash. While it isn't clarified if the renders belong to Oppo Reno 8 or Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the report does says that the latter will be a premium offering from the company, which is apparent from the moniker.

However, Oppo is yet to officially reveal any details about the Reno 8 series, so this report should be considered with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the company launched the Oppo Reno 7 series in China in November 2021. The new series comprises the Oppo Reno 7 5G as well as Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. The handsets are expected to arrive in Indian market soon.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 7 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18

