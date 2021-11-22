Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped

Oppo Reno 7 SE is tipped to pack a 4,390mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 November 2021 18:28 IST
Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped

Oppo Reno 7 SE may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE is likely to come with 90Hz display refresh rate
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE may pack 8GB RAM, offer up to 256GB storage

Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in China on November 25. One of the models in the lineup, Oppo Reno 7 SE, has now leaked online. Specifications of Oppo Reno 7 SE have leaked in full, leaving little to the imagination. The model is also listed on JD.com with renders hinting at possible design details. Oppo Reno 7 SE is seen to feature a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. Other models in the range may include the premium Oppo Reno 7 Pro and the vanilla Oppo Reno 7.

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, leaked full specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 SE. According to the leak, Oppo Reno 7 SE may run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone is said to support 90Hz refresh rate and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno 7 SE is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It is tipped to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone is expected to incorporate 5GB of virtual RAM as well.

As for cameras, Oppo Reno 7 SE is reported to have a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, EIS, OIS, and 6P lens system. The camera setup is tipped to also include a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera features include 20X digital zoom and 4K video recording. At the front, Oppo Reno 7 SE may feature a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 SE is expected to pack a 4,390mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is likely to feature an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures at 160.2x73.2x7.45mm and weighs 171 grams.

The report adds that while the Reno 7 series will debut in China on November 25, Oppo Reno 7 SE is likely to go official on December 17. Lastly, the phone is tipped to come in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 7 SE, Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 7 SE Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Tipped
