Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in China on November 25. One of the models in the lineup, Oppo Reno 7 SE, has now leaked online. Specifications of Oppo Reno 7 SE have leaked in full, leaving little to the imagination. The model is also listed on JD.com with renders hinting at possible design details. Oppo Reno 7 SE is seen to feature a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup. Other models in the range may include the premium Oppo Reno 7 Pro and the vanilla Oppo Reno 7.
91Mobiles, citing industry sources, leaked full specifications of the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 SE. According to the leak, Oppo Reno 7 SE may run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone is said to support 90Hz refresh rate and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Oppo Reno 7 SE is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It is tipped to come in two storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone is expected to incorporate 5GB of virtual RAM as well.
As for cameras, Oppo Reno 7 SE is reported to have a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, EIS, OIS, and 6P lens system. The camera setup is tipped to also include a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Rear camera features include 20X digital zoom and 4K video recording. At the front, Oppo Reno 7 SE may feature a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.
Oppo Reno 7 SE is expected to pack a 4,390mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is likely to feature an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures at 160.2x73.2x7.45mm and weighs 171 grams.
The report adds that while the Reno 7 series will debut in China on November 25, Oppo Reno 7 SE is likely to go official on December 17. Lastly, the phone is tipped to come in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.
