Oppo Reno 7 5G is all set to launch in India on February 4 along with other Oppo Reno 7-series smartphones. Ahead of the official debut, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of Oppo Reno 7 5G. The leak further suggests that the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 7 5G could be similar to the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that made its debut in China in November. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G's Chinese variant features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.
According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 7 5G will be priced at Rs. 31,490 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, colour options of the handset in India are unknown at this moment. The report says that the price was leaked via a listing on a retailer's app. However, the name of the retailer wasn't disclosed by the PassionateGeekz.
As per the report, Oppo will release Oppo Reno 7 5G in India as a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G (Chinese variant) with similar specifications. It could run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 GPU. Further, the smartphone is said to house 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The upcoming Oppo phone is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
However, Oppo is yet to reveal any details about the launch of Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G in India. So, the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that was launched in China is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset which runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It houses up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.
Connectivity options in the smartphone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G houses an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
