Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch

Oppo Reno 7 5G debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 January 2022 18:36 IST


Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 series phones will go on sale in India via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 series India launch date is set for February 4
  • The handset is said to cost above Rs. 30,000 in India
  • Oppo unveiled Oppo Reno 7 series in China in November 2021

Oppo Reno 7 5G is all set to launch in India on February 4 along with other Oppo Reno 7-series smartphones. Ahead of the official debut, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of Oppo Reno 7 5G. The leak further suggests that the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 7 5G could be similar to the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that made its debut in China in November. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G's Chinese variant features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

According to a report by PassionateGeekz, the Indian variant of Oppo Reno 7 5G will be priced at Rs. 31,490 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, colour options of the handset in India are unknown at this moment. The report says that the price was leaked via a listing on a retailer's app. However, the name of the retailer wasn't disclosed by the PassionateGeekz.

As per the report, Oppo will release Oppo Reno 7 5G in India as a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G (Chinese variant) with similar specifications. It could run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with Mali-G68 GPU. Further, the smartphone is said to house 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The upcoming Oppo phone is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

However, Oppo is yet to reveal any details about the launch of Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G in India. So, the reported details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G specifications

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G that was launched in China is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset which runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It houses up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options in the smartphone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G houses an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature

