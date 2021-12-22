Technology News
  Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch

Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in China in November.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 18:20 IST
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro packs a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in China in November
  • Its global version is tipped to come with a 12GB RAM variant

Oppo Reno 7 Pro was launched in China in November. Now, a listing of the phone has been spotted on Google Play Console, which suggests that a global rollout could be imminent. It confirms some key specifications of the global variant of Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The handset has been listed to pack the MediaTek MT6893 chipset, commonly known as MediaTek Dimensity 1200. It also suggests that Oppo Reno 7 Pro will launch globally with a 12GB RAM variant.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications, features (expected)

The global variant of Oppo Reno 7 Pro was first spotted on Google Play Console by tipster Mukul Sharma. The handset mentioned on the website is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali G77 GPU and 12GB of RAM. Its display has a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It is listed to run on Android 11. However, Oppo Reno 7 Pro's global variant is expected to operate on Android 12-based ColorOS 12. Oppo has recently made the ColorOS 12 update available to its predecessor Oppo Reno 6 Pro.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro's remaining specifications are expected to be similar to the Chinese version. It has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display features an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports face unlocking technology. Its triple rear camera setup is highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Oppo Reno 7 Pro is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. This 5G-enabled smartphone also offers Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish, slim and light
  • Punchy curved-edge AMOLED screen
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Competent cameras for stills
  • Very good overall and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Recorded video needs improvement
  • Spammy stock apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 6 Pro review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications
Poco X2 Users Complaining About Camera, Touch, Slower Charging Problems After Updating to MIUI 12.5.6

