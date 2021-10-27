Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected

Oppo Reno 7 is said to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,200), Reno 7 Pro at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 October 2021 18:13 IST
Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is said to get a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro will reportedly have 65W fast charging support
  • Vanilla Reno 7 is said to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display by BOE
  • Oppo Reno 7 series said to launch in a few months

Oppo Reno 7 series' launch seems imminent as the price, design, and specifications of smartphones expected in the series have surfaced online. China's 3C certification site hints at the charging capacity, while a report has tipped the processor, RAM, and storage specifications of the upcoming smartphones. More reports have suggested the design of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro through patent images, key specifications of the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, as well as the prices of both the smartphones expected in the Oppo Reno 7 series.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro price (expected)

A report by GSMArena has tipped the prices of the Oppo Reno 7 series. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 7 is said to retail for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,200) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700).

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications, design (expected)

The 3C listing for the Oppo Reno 7 Pro was spotted by MySmartPrice. The certification doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone. It mentions the model designation — PFDM00 — of the upcoming Oppo smartphone and that it will come with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The phone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery. The report also suggests that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, likely paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is speculated to launch in a few months.

Last week, LetsGoDigital (in Dutch) shared patent images of Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone that the Chinese tech giant allegedly filed with China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The renders show that the upcoming smartphone will have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout on the left top corner and thin bezels on all sides. It is shown with a power button on the right side and two volume buttons on the left. It reportedly gets a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top while the bottom houses a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

The back of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is shown with a quad rear camera setup mounted in a rectangular housing at the top left corner. Three sensors are seemingly placed in one line along with a flash. The fourth sensor is shown on the right side of the rest of the sensors. The fourth sensor is said to be optional as Oppo has submitted the patents with and without the fourth sensor. Alternatively, another patent shows the smartphone without the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, which could mean an under-display sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications (expected)

Earlier this month, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) — citing a source on Weibo — shared some key specifications of the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 along with an image showing the front and back of the smartphone. Yadav mentioned that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display by BOE with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour. The standard Oppo Reno 7 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Yadav also said that the smartphone will get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Yadav further mentioned that the Oppo Reno 7's triple rear camera setup will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor — tipped to also feature on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro — along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Oppo Reno 7 is said to get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor in the front. The cameras will reportedly feature a Z-axis linear motor, NFC, and a vapour chamber liquid cooling system.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 Price, Oppo Reno 7 Specifications, Oppo Reno 7 Pro Price, Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications, Reno, MediaTek
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  3. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  4. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  5. Here’s How Much Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s Tokens Are Worth Now
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  8. Redmi Note 11 Series Will Sport Dual Symmetrical JBL-Tuned Speakers
  9. Moto Watch 100 Specifications Surface Online: All You Need to Know
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Price Dip Marginally as Shiba Inu Jumps 15 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 Desktop CPUs Launched With Up to 16 Heterogenous Cores, PCie 5.0, DDR5, Z690 Chipset
  2. ‘Fall for Cryptocurrency’: US Government Is Auctioning Bitcoin Tokens Amounting to Over $300,000
  3. Windows 10 Users to Receive PC Health Check App as a Native Update, With New Features
  4. Adobe Partners With Rarible, Other NFT Marketplaces to Tackle Digital Art Theft
  5. Zinq Ring Light Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 30fps
  6. Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS Earphones With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Titanium-Alloy Drivers Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series Teased to Sport Dual Symmetrical JBL-Tuned Speakers Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03 Renders Leak Online, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com