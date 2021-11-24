Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 are teased to sport a selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor.

Updated: 24 November 2021 11:59 IST
Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro is tipped to be powered by Dimensity 1200 Max SoC

Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch on November 25 in China. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro full specifications have leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination. Teasers around the Oppo Reno 7 series also continue to pour in, and the latest one confirms that the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro selfie cameras will include a Sony IMX709 sensor. Teasers also confirm that the Pro model will also have a unique pulsating light around the edges of the camera module for notification alerts. All the three models have also been spotted on TENAA as well.

Starting with the teasers, the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are confirmed to sport a selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. It even posed a video teasing the sensor's low-light capabilities. Apart from this, another teaser suggests that the camera module at the back of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will have a pulsating light that will alert users of notifications. There is no clarity on whether this feature will remain exclusive to the Pro model or other variants will also get it.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked full specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 7. The Opop Reno 7 Pro is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 920nits max brightness, 402ppi pixel density, 92.80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Pro model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC paired with up 12GB RAM. It is likely to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is reported to come with a triple camera sensor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, 8-megapixelwide-angle Sony IMX355 camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mah battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth v5.2. It is reported to weigh 180 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications (expected)

Coming to the Oppo Reno 7, Blass tipped that the Oppo Reno 7 may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600nits max brightness, 409ppi pixel density, 91.70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up 12GB RAM. It is likely to come in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 is reported to come with a triple camera sensor as well, but with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixelwide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mah battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth v5.2. It is reported to weigh 185 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specifications (expected)

All the three models, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 SE, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro have also been spotted on TENAA by Chinese tipster Panda is Bald. HE shared screenshots on Weibo as well. The Oppo Reno 7 SE is listed with the moniker PFCM00. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone is likely to come in three configurations of 8GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

There is likely going to be a triple rear camera unit at the back of the Oppo Reno 7 SE. The phone may pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is likely to include a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Reno 7 is reportedly listed on TENAA with the model number PFJM10 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is listed with the model number PFDM00. The specifications listed on TENAA for both the phones align with what has been leaked by Blass.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Specifications, Oppo Reno 7 SE, Oppo Reno 7 SE Specifications, Oppo
Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Leaked; Suggest Upgraded SoC, Battery
  6. OnePlus RT Said to Appear on Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  8. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  2. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  3. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
  4. Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  5. Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform
  6. Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
  10. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com