Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch on November 25 in China. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro full specifications have leaked online, leaving very little to the imagination. Teasers around the Oppo Reno 7 series also continue to pour in, and the latest one confirms that the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro selfie cameras will include a Sony IMX709 sensor. Teasers also confirm that the Pro model will also have a unique pulsating light around the edges of the camera module for notification alerts. All the three models have also been spotted on TENAA as well.

Starting with the teasers, the Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are confirmed to sport a selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. It even posed a video teasing the sensor's low-light capabilities. Apart from this, another teaser suggests that the camera module at the back of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will have a pulsating light that will alert users of notifications. There is no clarity on whether this feature will remain exclusive to the Pro model or other variants will also get it.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has leaked full specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 7. The Opop Reno 7 Pro is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 920nits max brightness, 402ppi pixel density, 92.80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Pro model is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC paired with up 12GB RAM. It is likely to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is reported to come with a triple camera sensor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, 8-megapixelwide-angle Sony IMX355 camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mah battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11ax and Bluetooth v5.2. It is reported to weigh 180 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications (expected)

Coming to the Oppo Reno 7, Blass tipped that the Oppo Reno 7 may feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600nits max brightness, 409ppi pixel density, 91.70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up 12GB RAM. It is likely to come in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 is reported to come with a triple camera sensor as well, but with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixelwide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mah battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and Bluetooth v5.2. It is reported to weigh 185 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specifications (expected)

All the three models, Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 SE, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro have also been spotted on TENAA by Chinese tipster Panda is Bald. HE shared screenshots on Weibo as well. The Oppo Reno 7 SE is listed with the moniker PFCM00. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The phone is likely to come in three configurations of 8GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

There is likely going to be a triple rear camera unit at the back of the Oppo Reno 7 SE. The phone may pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is likely to include a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Reno 7 is reportedly listed on TENAA with the model number PFJM10 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro is listed with the model number PFDM00. The specifications listed on TENAA for both the phones align with what has been leaked by Blass.