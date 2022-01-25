Oppo Reno 7 series is set to debut on February 4, bringing Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones to Indian customers. The company has shared details of the smartphones' design days ahead of their launch in the country. The smartphones feature gradient back finish and familiar flat-edge frames, resembling recent iPhone models. Oppo Reno 7 series is said to comprise three smartphones. Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, while Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max and Dimensity 900 SoCs, respectively.

Ahead of the launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series in the country, Oppo has revealed details of the smartphone's design. The company revealed that the upcoming Reno 7 series will feature an aircraft-grade Shooting Star design which features 1.2 million micro-lines with an 8-micrometre engraving depth. The smartphone will also feature the company's Orbit breathing light around the rear camera module, which was launched with the Reno 7 series in November 2021.

According to Oppo, the upcoming Reno 7 series will be the slimmest Reno lineup ever. The smartphones will feature 1.5mm bezels, the thinnest to feature on the company's Reno smartphones. Set to launch on February 4, the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 series is likely to include three smartphones — Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. The smartphones' pricing along with RAM and storage variants are yet to be revealed by the company.

Oppo Reno 7 5G was launched in China in November 2021, featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo Reno 7 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge support.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 7 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W Flash Charge support, according to the company.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G features a triple camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.