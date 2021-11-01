Technology News
Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement

Oppo Reno 7 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 November 2021 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Arsenal

Oppo Reno 7 Pro's price is said to start at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base variant in the new lineup
  • Oppo Reno 7 may come with a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Oppo Reno 7 SE said to pack 4,300mAh battery

Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones are reportedly inching towards their launch as key specifications along with price details of the handsets have surfaced online. The latest Reno lineup is said to include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE. New leaks suggest the designs of the three smartphones and offer a glimpse at their specifications. Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are tipped to come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays and 4,500mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base model in the new lineup and it is likely to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Tipster Arsenal via Weibo shared the pricing and specifications of Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE.

Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 SE price (expected)

According to the tipster, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 7 is said to retail for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is said to cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800).

Oppo Reno 7 Pro's 8GB + 256GB storage model is said to cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,300), while the 12GB + 256GB storage option may come with a price tag of CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,200). The top-end 12GB + 512GB variant could cost CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs.62,000).

Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model while the 12GB + 256GB storage option could cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

As mentioned, both Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro are said to come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The Reno 7 may have a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Reno 7 Pro could come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to the tipster, Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup on the back. Oppo Reno 7's rear camera module is said to comprise 50-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. Oppo Reno 7 Pro's triple rear camera setup could be headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. At the front, both smartphones are expected to have 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

As per the leaks, Oppo Reno 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM options and 256GB of onboard storage. The Pro model, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. According to the tipster, Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come in three RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

Both Oppo smartphones are tipped to come with 4,500mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 SE specifications

Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. The Reno 7 SE is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. The triple rear camera unit of the handset is said to include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the handset could pack a 32-megapixel camera.

According to the tipster, Oppo Reno 7 SE will have a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC super flash charging.

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 7

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080
Nithya P Nair
