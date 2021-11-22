Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in China on November 25. Ahead of the official announcement, the Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE models have been listed on Chinese e-commerce site JD.com. The listings leak renders of the three models along with key specifications as well. Oppo Reno 7 Pro is likely to be the most premium model of the lot. Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro may come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays and 4,500mAh batteries with 65W fast charging support. Oppo Reno 7 SE variant is said to be the base model in the new line-up.

JD.com has listed all the three models – Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE – ahead of launch. The Oppo Reno 7 render listed on JD.com suggests that the phone may feature a hole-punch display design with the cut out placed on the top left of the screen. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with two large sensors and one small sensor. The e-commerce site suggests the phone may come in Star Rain Wish (Blue), Daw Gold, and Starry Night Black colour options. Leaked specifications include Snapdragon 778G SoC, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and 64-megapixel main sensor at the back. The Oppo Reno 7 is said to be 7.9mm thick. It may come in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Coming to the premium Oppo Reno 7 Pro, the render on JD.com suggest that the front will be identical to the Reno 7 model, but at the back, it may sport a quad camera unit. The Reno 7 Pro is likely to come in the same colour options as the Reno 7 and is expected to launch in two options – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Leaked specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

GizNext has leaked full specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro as well. The phone is tipped to run on Android 11 and may feature an AMOLED display with 92.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with microSD card slot for expansion of storage (up to 2TB). The phone may feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the phone may feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor. Oppo Reno 7 Pro may pack fingerprint and facial sensors. Connectivity options may include USB Type-C port, 5G connectivity, GPS, and dual-SIM slots.

The report also adds that only the Oppo Reno 7 may launch on November 25, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro may launch on December 5, and the Oppo Reno 7 SE is likely to go on sale on December 17.

The Oppo Reno 7 SE is said to be the base model of the three, and is likely to come in the same colour options as the other two, the JD.com listing suggests. The renders suggest that it will have a hole-punch display up front, and a triple camera unit at the back. The third smaller sensor placement is slightly different than the Reno 7 model. The phone is likely to come in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.