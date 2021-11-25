Oppo Reno 7 series was launched on Thursday. The new series comprises the Oppo Reno 7 5G as well as the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 SE 5G. All three new Oppo Reno phones come with an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and feature a gradient back finish. In the series, the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G both also feature a flat-edge frame — similar to the latest iPhone models. Alongside the Reno 7-series phones, Oppo unveiled the Enco Free 2i as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G price

Oppo Reno 7 5G price has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB configuration that is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500). In contrast, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The phone also has a 12GB + 256GB option that carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,700). The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 128GB and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

In terms of availability, the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G both will be available for purchase in China from December 3, while the Reno 7 SE 5G will go on sale starting December 17. All the three Oppo Reno 7 models will come in Morning Gold, Star Rain Wish, and Starry Night Black colours.

Details about the global launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Reno 7 5G has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Reno 7 5G has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 5G has up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has packed the Reno 7 5G with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 156.8x72.1x7.59mm and weighs 185 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It houses a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with the biggest display in the series

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has provided a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the part of the battery, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone measures 158.2x73.2x7.45mm and weighs 180 grams.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of optics, the Reno 7 SE 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Photo Credit: Oppo

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G houses up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo has packed a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 160.2x73.2x7.45mm and weighs 171 grams.

Oppo Enco Free 2i price, specifications

The Oppo Enco Free 2i come with a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). The earbuds will go on sale in China starting December 3.

Oppo Enco Free 2i will go on sale in China starting December 3

Photo Credit: Oppo

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Enco Free 2i is a slightly tweaked version of the Enco Free 2 that was launched in May. The earbuds come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. Oppo has also provided a fast connectivity experience with its smartphone and wearable devices.