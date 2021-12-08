Technology News
loading
Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition With Special Content Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2021 13:06 IST
Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition With Special Content Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition will go on sale in China starting next week

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition comes with Jinx theme
  • The Oppo phone has 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro regular version was launched last month

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition has debuted as a limited-edition smartphone — developed in partnership between Oppo and Riot Games. The Oppo phone comes in a rocket cannon-shaped box. It also includes preloaded content including a theme with icons and animation effects inspired by League of Legends champion character Jinx. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition is bundled with a special case carrying Jinx' theme, two lanyards, and stickers. In terms of specifications, the new smartphone is identical to the regular Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 10. Details about the global availability and pricing of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition specifications

Specifications-wise, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition is identical to the regular Reno 7 Pro that was launched in China last month. This means that you are getting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor fitted with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, the phone has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

However, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition has a list of visual changes over its original variant. The smartphone comes in a matte finish design and a unique frame that shifts colour accents. The colour-shifting characteristic is also a part of the camera module to attract League of Legends fans.

The new Oppo phone comes in a distinct packaging that includes League of Legends-inspired goodies, including lanyards and stickers. The phone also has preloaded content that is available on top of ColorOS 12.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price, Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition specifications, Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
5G Wireless Use Could Prompt Flight Diversions, US FAA Warns

