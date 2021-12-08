Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition has debuted as a limited-edition smartphone — developed in partnership between Oppo and Riot Games. The Oppo phone comes in a rocket cannon-shaped box. It also includes preloaded content including a theme with icons and animation effects inspired by League of Legends champion character Jinx. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition is bundled with a special case carrying Jinx' theme, two lanyards, and stickers. In terms of specifications, the new smartphone is identical to the regular Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition price has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 10. Details about the global availability and pricing of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition specifications

Specifications-wise, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition is identical to the regular Reno 7 Pro that was launched in China last month. This means that you are getting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor fitted with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, the phone has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

However, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition has a list of visual changes over its original variant. The smartphone comes in a matte finish design and a unique frame that shifts colour accents. The colour-shifting characteristic is also a part of the camera module to attract League of Legends fans.

The new Oppo phone comes in a distinct packaging that includes League of Legends-inspired goodies, including lanyards and stickers. The phone also has preloaded content that is available on top of ColorOS 12.