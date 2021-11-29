Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones were recently launched in China. As per a fresh report, the Chinese tech giant will be launching two smartphones from the lineup in India. The report also mentions price range of the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will launch in India. Furthermore, Oppo will reportedly also launch the next-gen true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and the Oppo Watch Free alongside. The four products are said to launch in India sometime in January.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles has reported that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced in the Rs. 28,000 to Rs 31,000 price bracket. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000. At this point, it isn't clear which RAM + storage options for the smartphones will be offered at launch.

The two Oppo smartphones along with the company's next-generation TWS earphones as well as the Oppo Watch Free are said to be launching in India in January. The report mentions that Oppo's new TWS earphones would be priced similar to the Oppo Enco X — at around Rs. 9,990.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

Launched last week in China, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. To back this up, Oppo has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support.

