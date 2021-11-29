Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped

Oppo Reno 7 5G's price in India is said to be between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 31,000

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 November 2021 17:11 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in China along with Oppo Reno 7 5G last week

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G said to cost between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000
  • Next-Gen Oppo TWS earphones tipped to be priced around Rs. 9,990
  • Oppo said to launch four devices in January 2022

Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones were recently launched in China. As per a fresh report, the Chinese tech giant will be launching two smartphones from the lineup in India. The report also mentions price range of the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will launch in India. Furthermore, Oppo will reportedly also launch the next-gen true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and the Oppo Watch Free alongside. The four products are said to launch in India sometime in January.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles has reported that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced in the Rs. 28,000 to Rs 31,000 price bracket. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000. At this point, it isn't clear which RAM + storage options for the smartphones will be offered at launch.

The two Oppo smartphones along with the company's next-generation TWS earphones as well as the Oppo Watch Free are said to be launching in India in January. The report mentions that Oppo's new TWS earphones would be priced similar to the Oppo Enco X — at around Rs. 9,990.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

Launched last week in China, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. To back this up, Oppo has packed a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Satvik Khare
Oppo F21 Lineup in the Pipeline, Tipped to Debut in March 2022

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
