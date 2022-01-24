Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been confirmed to take place on February 4, Oppo confirmed on Twitter and its official website. The Oppo Reno 7 series is likely to comprise Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. It was launched in China last year, followed by some special edition handsets. Meanwhile, the details about these Oppo phone lineup such as the price and sale have been leaked on the Internet.

Oppo Reno 7 launch, price in India, sale

As per a tweet by Oppo India and a listing on the company's official website, the Oppo Reno 7 series will launch in India on February 4. The details about the price, variants, and sale are not revealed by the Chinese company, however, two tipsters have revealed the alleged price and sale date of the smartphone series.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that Oppo will launch Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G in India within a price range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 45,000. As per a previous report, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced within a range of Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 31,000. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000.

Furthermore, tipster Paras Guglani tweeted that the first sale of Oppe Reno 7 phones will start on February 8.

The Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China last year. While the Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, the Pro model gets the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC under the hood.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar also claims that Oppo is also carrying out closed testing for its Find X5 series in India. The lineup is tipped to launch in India sometime in March.

