Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:41 IST
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC
  • It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will go on sale in India for the first time tonight. The new flagship smartphone from Oppo was launched in India last week along with the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G. The Pro version of Oppo's new smartphone series sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Launched last week, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (review) is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Oppo will offer the smartphone in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colour options. It will go on sale in India tonight via Flipkart, starting at 12am IST (midnight), as confirmed by Oppo to Gadgets 360. The Indian e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 6,667 along with 10 percent instant discount when purchased using Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank cards. Flipkart is also bundling Oppo Enco M32 earphones for Rs. 1,399, down from its original price of Rs. 1,799.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is already available to purchase on Oppo's official website, which is offering up to 10 percent discount — from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank — as well as no-cost EMIs up to 6 months — from the aforementioned banks along with Bajaj Finserv.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It measures 158.2x73.2x7.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good battery life
  • Solid industrial design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Snappy overall performance
  • Decent cameras for stills
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recorded video could be better
  • Specs not entirely competitive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones

Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Decent design, comfortable fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very good battery life, USB Type-C fast charging
  • Loud, energetic, engaging sound
  • Bad
  • Bass is overpowering, detail is lacking
  • Outdoor call quality isn’t very good
Read detailed Oppo Enco M32 Wireless Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications, Android 11, ColorOS 12
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected

