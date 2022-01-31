Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India have surfaced online once again ahead of their official launch. The vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is tipped to be a completely different phone from the China version of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE. It is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G are launching in the Indian market on Friday, February 7.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has suggested the India pricing details of the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India will be set at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs. 39,990 for the single 12GB + 256GB model, according to the tipster. The suggested pricing is different when compared with what was reported from a retailer's listing earlier. The Reno 7 5G was then claimed to coat Rs. 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB version.

Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant specifications (expected)

Ambhore has also tweeted the purported specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant, alongside posting some renders to suggest the design of the upcoming phone. The said specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM expansion. The chipset is different from the Snapdragon 778G available on the Reno 7 5G in China. The Indian variant is also reported to have a triple rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

[Exclusive] OPPO Reno7 Indian & Global version press renders, specs & pricing!

This phone is entirely different phone from its Reno7 & Reno7 SE Chinese variant.



-Dimensity 900

-64MP OmniVision OV64B + 8MP Ultra Wide + 2MP Macro

-32MP Sony IMX615

-4500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3JtLY3X4cM — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) January 29, 2022

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is said to have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is also different from the Sony IMX709 sensor available on the Chinese variant.

Oppo is said to provide a 4,500mAh battery on the Reno 7 5G in India, with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone is said to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the Oppo Reno 7 5G in India is said to be 7.81mm thick and have 173 grams of weight. The Chinese counterpart had 7.59mm of thickness and weighed 185 grams.

Previously, the Reno 7 5G in India was speculated to be a rebranded version of the Reno 7 SE 5G that was launched in China alongside the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. The fresh specifications reported by Ambhore, though, suggest differences — mainly on the part of optics.

The Reno 7 SE 5G came with a triple rear camera setup that included a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also had a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.

Unlike the Reno 7 5G, the Reno 7 Pro 5G in India is expected to be the same model that was launched in China. MediaTek also confirmed that the India variant of the Reno 7 Pro 5G will be powered by the same custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC that is available on its Chinese counterpart. Further, the phone will come with ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box and have SuperVooC fast charging.

That said, exact details about the Reno 7 series in India are yet to be officially revealed. It is, therefore, safe to take the reported information with a pinch of salt.