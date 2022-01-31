Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of February 4 Launch

Oppo Reno 7 series price in India may start at Rs. 29,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 January 2022 12:47 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of February 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is coming to India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India may set at Rs. 39,990
  • The Reno 7 5G in India is said to be different from its Chinese version
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G both would run on ColorOS 12

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India have surfaced online once again ahead of their official launch. The vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is tipped to be a completely different phone from the China version of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE. It is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel primary camera. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G are launching in the Indian market on Friday, February 7.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has suggested the India pricing details of the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India will be set at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs. 39,990 for the single 12GB + 256GB model, according to the tipster. The suggested pricing is different when compared with what was reported from a retailer's listing earlier. The Reno 7 5G was then claimed to coat Rs. 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB version.

Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant specifications (expected)

Ambhore has also tweeted the purported specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant, alongside posting some renders to suggest the design of the upcoming phone. The said specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB RAM and 5GB virtual RAM expansion. The chipset is different from the Snapdragon 778G available on the Reno 7 5G in China. The Indian variant is also reported to have a triple rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

 

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is said to have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is also different from the Sony IMX709 sensor available on the Chinese variant.

Oppo is said to provide a 4,500mAh battery on the Reno 7 5G in India, with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone is said to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and include an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the Oppo Reno 7 5G in India is said to be 7.81mm thick and have 173 grams of weight. The Chinese counterpart had 7.59mm of thickness and weighed 185 grams.

Previously, the Reno 7 5G in India was speculated to be a rebranded version of the Reno 7 SE 5G that was launched in China alongside the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro. The fresh specifications reported by Ambhore, though, suggest differences — mainly on the part of optics.

The Reno 7 SE 5G came with a triple rear camera setup that included a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also had a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.

Unlike the Reno 7 5G, the Reno 7 Pro 5G in India is expected to be the same model that was launched in China. MediaTek also confirmed that the India variant of the Reno 7 Pro 5G will be powered by the same custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC that is available on its Chinese counterpart. Further, the phone will come with ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box and have SuperVooC fast charging.

That said, exact details about the Reno 7 series in India are yet to be officially revealed. It is, therefore, safe to take the reported information with a pinch of salt.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Gehraiyaan, Uncharted, Looop Lapeta, and More: February Guide to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

