Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Be Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been confirmed by Oppo on Twitter. The series, which features the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7SE 5G, was launched in China last year along with some special edition handsets. Last month, the Oppo Reno 7 series price in India was tipped, and it is speculated that the phones will have the same specifications as the Chinese variants. The Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and the Pro model gets the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC under the hood.
In a tweet, Oppo India says that the Oppo Reno 7 series will be launching in India soon, and confirmed via a microsite that the phones in the series will retail on Flipkart. The microsite has also revealed that the phone will get “World's first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” (32-megapixel) which has been customised by Oppo, and an 1/1.56-inch “Flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor” (50-megapixel). These sensors are present in the Oppo Reno 7 Pro smartphone. Oppo has also started teasing the Oppo Reno 7 series launch on its official website.
The Chinese company also tweeted a teaser earlier in which the text posted by Oppo India reads that the company is launching “#ThePortraitExpert”, and the short video clip accompanying the text shows a smartphone with “The Portrait Expert is Coming” and “The Most Advanced Reno Camera System Ever” written over it hinting the debut of Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G in India.
A report had tipped that the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is expected to be priced in the Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 31,000 price bracket. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000. The report, however, did not mention the variants that could launch in India.
As mentioned, Oppo Reno 7 series has already made its debut in China. The company also launched the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Colour, and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition. The Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is just a redesign, while the Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition comes along with some special content like a rocket cannon-shaped box, themes, and a special case.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement