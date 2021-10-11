Photo Credit: Oppo
Oppo Reno 7 Pro may come equipped with Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor, as per a tipster. Digital Chat Station says that the Oppo Reno 7 series will have a better camera performance as compared to the Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, the Reno 6 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G, and Oppo Find X3 Pro use the Sony IMX766 sensor. As per a report, this could be the same smartphone which was tipped to be co-developed with Kodak.
A post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo details a Oppo smartphone with model number PFDM00, reported to be the Oppo Reno 7 Pro by GSMArena, claiming it will feature a Sony IMX766 50-Megapixel camera sensor. This will be a huge upgrade on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro.
It is to be noted that the comparison has been made with the Oppo 6 Pro version that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 6 Pro in India in July. This variant gets a 1/2.0-inch 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 0.7-micron pixels. In comparison, the Sony IMX766 is a 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0-micron native pixels. The native pixels can grow to 2.0 microns with 4-in-1 binning, and the sensor supports DOL-HDR All-Pixel autofocus.
As mentioned, the alleged Oppo Reno 7 Pro could be the same phone that was being developed by the Chinese company with US-based photography company Kodak, GSMArena reports citing an older post by Digital Chat Station. Reportedly, the phone is aimed to pay a tribute to the classic Kodak camera design. It was also reported that the alleged phone would be equipped with the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor along with the 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera just like in the Oppo Find X3 Pro flagship smartphone.
