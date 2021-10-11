Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 October 2021 19:14 IST
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 Pro may get 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera

Highlights
  • Sony IMX766 is 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0 µm native pixels
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro features 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor
  • The camera sensor supports DOL-HDR All-Pixel autofocus

Oppo Reno 7 Pro may come equipped with Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor, as per a tipster. Digital Chat Station says that the Oppo Reno 7 series will have a better camera performance as compared to the Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, the Reno 6 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G, and Oppo Find X3 Pro use the Sony IMX766 sensor. As per a report, this could be the same smartphone which was tipped to be co-developed with Kodak.

A post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo details a Oppo smartphone with model number PFDM00, reported to be the Oppo Reno 7 Pro by GSMArena, claiming it will feature a Sony IMX766 50-Megapixel camera sensor. This will be a huge upgrade on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro.

It is to be noted that the comparison has been made with the Oppo 6 Pro version that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 6 Pro in India in July. This variant gets a 1/2.0-inch 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 0.7-micron pixels. In comparison, the Sony IMX766 is a 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0-micron native pixels. The native pixels can grow to 2.0 microns with 4-in-1 binning, and the sensor supports DOL-HDR All-Pixel autofocus.

As mentioned, the alleged Oppo Reno 7 Pro could be the same phone that was being developed by the Chinese company with US-based photography company Kodak, GSMArena reports citing an older post by Digital Chat Station. Reportedly, the phone is aimed to pay a tribute to the classic Kodak camera design. It was also reported that the alleged phone would be equipped with the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor along with the 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera just like in the Oppo Find X3 Pro flagship smartphone.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing; Colour Options, Price Tipped

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor
