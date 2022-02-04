Technology News
  Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G Series launch event will start at 12pm today.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 February 2022 11:28 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo India

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G were launched in China last year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant may be different from the Chinese version
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to have custom-made MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • Oppo Watch Free is claimed to offer up to a 14-day battery

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G India launch will take place today (Friday, February 4). The smartphones belong to the Oppo Reno 7 5G series that debuted in China last year. The Oppo Reno 7 5G's India variant is tipped to pack a different set of specifications compared to its China version. The India variant could include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be similar to the Chinese model and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC. The Chinese company will also launch Oppo Watch Free smartwatch alongside the smartphones.

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Watch Free India launch livestream details

Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G launch in India will be held at 12pm (noon) today. Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch alongside the phones. The virtual launch event will be livestreamed through Oppo's social media channels. You can also watch the Oppo Reno 7 series India launch live from the video embedded video below:

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Watch Free India price in India (expected)

Oppo launched three smartphones under the Oppo Reno 7 5G series in China, and the Chinese company will launch two phones in India.

Recently, a report suggested that the Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India will be set at Rs. 29,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Reno 7 5G was previously claimed to cost Rs. 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB version. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is said to be priced at Rs. 39,990 for the single 12GB + 256GB model.

Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 7 5G India variant could sport the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate present on the Chinese variant. The phone is said to include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC available on the Chinese variant. The India variant is said to pack 8GB of RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM expansion. For photography, the Oppo Reno 7 5G could come with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone is reported to have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor in the front.

Oppo Reno 7 5G may get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging in India. The phone is claimed to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G's India variant is expected to be the same as the Chinese variant. It could feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a custom-designed octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G could come with a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone may come with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.4 lens in India.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Chinese version packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and it is expected to be the same in the Indian model.

Oppo Watch Free specifications (expected)

There is no information whether there will be two different versions of Oppo Watch Free. The Indian variant is expected to be the same as the one that was launched in China. The wearable comes equipped with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 280x456 pixels and 2.5D curved glass. It offers over 100 workout and sports modes including badminton, skiing, cricket, kayaking, and more. The smartwatch is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres) and can be used for swimming, according to the company.

Oppo Watch Free also comes with an optical heart rate tracker and an SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor. It also features an e-sports mode that delivers all notifications to the watch instead of the smartphone while gaming. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and takes 75 minutes for a full charge, according to the company.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India, Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G price in India, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo Watch Free, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Prime Membership Fees Hiked in US as Wages, Costs Rise

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.