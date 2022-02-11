Oppo Reno 7 5G is set to go on pre-orders in India today (February 11) at 12pm IST. The smartphone will be available to purchase via the official Oppo India website as well as Flipkart. Oppo Reno 7 5G was launched alongside Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G earlier this month. The handset sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Oppo Reno 7 5G carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India, pre-order details

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India is set at Rs. 28,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The pre-orders for the new Oppo smartphone will begin today at 12pm IST via the company website and Flipkart, with its sale starting from February 17. Oppo Reno 7 5G is available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue colour options.

Oppo and Flipkart are offering Oppo Enco M32 earphones for Rs. 1,399, down from their original price of Rs. 1,799, along with the handset. Flipkart is offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 4,834. It is also providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 for purchases using cards from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank cards, and more. Oppo Reno 7 5G is listed with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 upon exchange.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 7 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Oppo Reno 7 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, Oppo Reno 7 5G packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It features 256GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options in the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, pedometer, and proximity sensor. Oppo Reno 7 5G also carries an under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

