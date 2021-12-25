Technology News
Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Colour Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition's price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 December 2021 17:37 IST
Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Colour Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition gets a new Red Velvet colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is only available in China currently
  • 2022 is considered the Year of the Tiger in China
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC

Oppo Reno 7 5G has received a special version that the Chinese tech giant has dubbed as Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition. The special edition model brings a new colour to the smartphone and has a special logo etched at the back panel. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition has been launched in China and, as of now, there is no information regarding its launch in other markets. Oppo Reno 7 series launched in China in November and it is yet to launch globally.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition price, availability

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition price is the same as vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,900). Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition comes in a special colour - Velvet Red - and has a tiger logo etched next to the rear camera module.

Through a post on Weibo, Oppo mentioned that it etched the Tiger logo at the back panel as 2022 is considered the Year of the Tiger in China.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

Since Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is only a redesign, it has the same specifications as the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G that launched in China in November. The phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For optics, Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In the front, it gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash Charge fast charging support.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition, Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Price, Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Jio Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets 29 Days of Extra Validity in Happy New Year Offer

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Red Colour Launched: Price, Specifications
