Oppo Reno 6Z Specifications Tipped; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 30W Fast Charging

Oppo Reno 6Z will be a toned down Oppo Reno 6 as was the case with Oppo Reno 5Z and Oppo Reno 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 16:22 IST
Oppo Reno 6Z may have a standard 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6Z does not have a release date yet
  • Oppo has not shared any information on Oppo Reno 6Z
  • Oppo Reno 6 series launched in China in May

Oppo Reno 6Z is expected to be the next phone in the Oppo Reno 6 series that already includes Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. While there is no information from the company on a new phone, a known tipster has shared some possible specifications for the rumoured Oppo Reno 6Z. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, that is a step down from the Oppo Reno 6's MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that Oppo Reno 6Z will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and support 30W fast charging. The phone is also tipped to have standard 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 6Z appears to be a toned down Oppo Reno 6 that also has a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. It also supports much faster 65W charging.

Interestingly, Oppo Reno 5Z 5G is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The Reno 6Z can be expected to come with 5G support as well. Besides the SoC, refresh rate, and fast charging capability, no other details were shared by the tipster. Estimating from the four month gap between the Oppo Reno 5 series and Oppo Reno 5Z's launch, Oppo Reno 6Z could arrive in September considering the Oppo Reno 6 series was unveiled last month. This is pure speculation at this point and should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 6 series of smartphones in China with no information on international availability. However, a report suggested that the series will arrive in the Indian market in July. More recently, Oppo Reno 6 Pro was reported to have been spotted on US FCC website, hinting at a global launch. The listing also suggested that Oppo Reno 6 Pro's global variant will be a rebranded Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

Vineet Washington
