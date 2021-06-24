Oppo Reno 6Z, a rumoured upcoming phone from the Chinese company, has leaked yet again. The phone's specifications have been detailed by a tipster, although its launch date is not known yet. Oppo Reno 6Z, whenever it launches, will sit alongside Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ phones in the series. The three phones were launched last month in China. Looking at the leaked specifications, Oppo Reno 6Z seems to have nearly similar specifications to Oppo Reno 6.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted key specifications of Oppo Reno 6Z. The phone is tipped to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It may feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is also expected to come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Oppo Reno 6Z may pack 8GB of RAM and offer 256GB internal storage. The phone could pack a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

As for cameras, the tipster shared that Oppo Reno 6Z may include the same camera setup as Oppo Reno 6. It is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the phone may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is also expected to come in two colour options.

Previous leaks claim that Oppo Reno 6Z may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. All these point to Oppo Reno 6Z being a slightly toned-down variant of Oppo Reno 6, similar to how Oppo Reno 5Z is compared to Oppo Reno 5. Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. It also has 90Hz screen refresh rate and offers 65W fast charging support, much higher than the rumoured Oppo Reno 6Z.