Oppo Reno 6Z 5G renders have appeared on Twitter just days ahead of its official launch. The leaked renders suggest the complete design of the upcoming Oppo phone. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G will be the fourth model in the company's Reno 6 series that already has the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. All three existing Oppo Reno 6 phones come with 65W fast charging and have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. In the series, Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, however, has Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted the Oppo Reno 6Z 5G renders on Twitter. They show the phone with a curved back design that makes it look similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. However, unlike the two existing phones that carry a curved display, Oppo Reno 6Z appears to have a flat screen.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G also seems to have a slightly prominent chin, though it's not likely to have thick bezels on the top and sides of the display. Further, the phone appears with a hole-punch display design and has a triple rear camera setup.

OPPO Reno 6 Z 5G pic.twitter.com/MAqGKugRR0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 12, 2021

In addition to the renders posted by Blass, Oppo's Thailand website has carried some images that confirm the existence of a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and a 64-megapixel primary camera on Oppo Reno 6Z 5G. The smartphone also appears to have two distinct colour options and come preloaded with features including Bokeh Flare Portrait and Portrait Beautification Video. Additionally, the phone is teased to have the 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Last month, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G was reported to have a 4,310mAh battery. The phone was recently speculated to be a toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 6 that came with a 90Hz display and a faster 65W charging.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of other specifications, the rumour mill suggests that Oppo Reno 6Z 5G would feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and at least 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also expected to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is set to launch in Thailand on July 21. Details about whether the phone would debut in other markets are yet to be revealed.

