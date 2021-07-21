Oppo Reno 6Z 5G has been silently launched in Thailand as a successor to the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G from April this year. Oppo Reno 6Z comes with a hole-punch cutout design and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is offered in two colours based on the Reno Glow aesthetic. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G has thicker bezels on all sides especially the chin.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G price

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is priced at THB 12,990 (roughly Rs 29,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options. It is available for purchase in Thailand and is expected to be listed in Vietnam as well.

As of now, there is no information on Indian availability for Oppo Reno 6Z 5G.

Oppo Reno 6Z 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 6Z 5G runs ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 409ppi pixel density, and 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with the ARM G57 MC3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Oppo Reno 6Z comes with a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. Oppo Reno 6Z also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face unlock feature. Oppo has packed a 4,310mAh battery in the phone which supports 30W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.2x73.38x7.97mm (7.97mm for Aurora, 7.92 for Stellar Black) and weighs 173 grams.