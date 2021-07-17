Oppo Reno 6Z 5G details has leaked via an unboxing video that gives a hands-on look at the design, as well as revealing its price and specifications ahead of the July 21 launch in Thailand and Vietnam. The video shows two colour options of Oppo Reno 6Z along with its retail packaging, box contents, and pretty much everything else. As of yet, Oppo has already revealed the design and some of the specifications of the phone revealing a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, 6.4-inch display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, among other details.

The YouTube video posted on the Vy Vo Xuan channel starts off with the unboxing of the two colour options for Oppo Reno 6Z 5G. The retail box comes with a 30W charger to juice up the 4,310mAh battery, as per the video. There are two colourways — Black and Silver with Reno Glow. A triple rear camera setup can be seen on the phone along with a pill-shaped flash module. There is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Oppo has confirmed on its Thailand website that the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, a 6.4-inch display, 30W fast charging support, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and two colour options — Aurora and Stellar Black. Oppo Reno 6Z will weigh 173 grams and be 7.97mm thick. Interestingly, the website states a 4,300mAh battery but the YouTube video shows a 4,310mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 6Z price (leaked)

Oppo Reno 6Z is expected to be priced at $410 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for what seems to be the sole 8GB + 12GB storage model, according to the video by Vy Vo Xuan.

Oppo Reno 6Z specifications (leaked)

The video shows Oppo Reno 6Z runs ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11. It will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, Oppo Reno 6Z 5G is seen to pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it sports a 32-megapixe selfie shooter.

Additionally, the video shows that Oppo Reno 6Z will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. As mentioned earlier, the phone packs a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The specifications shared in the video coincide with what has been previously leaked about the phone. In a separate video, the YouTuber showed off the gameplay performance of Oppo Reno 6Z with PUBG Mobile.

It should be noted that Oppo has not launched the phone yet and is scheduled to do so on July 21 in Thailand and Vietnam.

