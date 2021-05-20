Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ have been listed on Chinese e-retailer websites ahead of May 27 launch. The listings show the design of the phones, along with some of the specifications. Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs while Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will likely come with curved displays.

Oppo earlier announced that the Oppo Reno 6 series will be unveiled in China on May 27 but did not share any specifications about the phones or how many models will be included in the series. However, Oppo Reno 6 series phones have been listed on JD.com and Suning websites that show the design, colours, configurations, and some specifications for Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 could be offered in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It could come in three colour options – Galaxy Dream, Night Sea, and Summer Harumi. It may come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may carry a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, it may come with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout located on the top left corner of the display. Oppo Reno 6 is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port with support for 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is expected to come in the same configurations and colour options as the vanilla Oppo Reno 6. The screen size is expected to be the same as well, but the Pro variant may carry a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie shooter is expected to be the same as well.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may come with the same configurations but in two colour options – Summer Harumi and Moon Sea. It is expected to carry a quad camera setup as well that is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It has been listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 65W fast charging, and 90Hz refresh rate.