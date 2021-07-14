Technology News
Oppo Reno 6 Series India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC like its Chinese variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 11:28 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 series pricing has not been shared yet
  • The series is said to include two models
  • Oppo may bring the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ model to India later

Oppo Reno 6 series will launch in India today, July 14 after it debuted in China back in May. India will get the Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro models, whereas China got an additional Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ model at launch. The phones are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs and come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo Reno 6 series will go on sale via Flipkart and finer details on pricing and availability will be shared at the launch event.

Oppo Reno 6 series India launch event: How to watch livestream

Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be launched in India today at 3pm IST through an event that will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel. As of now, it looks like the company is bringing two models in the series to the Indian market. These will be offered in two colours — Aurora and Stellar Black. You can watch the Oppo Reno 6 series India launch livestream below.

Oppo Reno 6 series price in India (expected)

While Oppo has not shared India pricing for the two phones, the China pricing can give some idea of what to expect. Oppo Reno 6 is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro specifications (expected)

Oppo has only teased a few specifications of the India variant of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and support 65W fast charging.

If the specifications of the Indian variants are the same as the Chinese variant, the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 will also feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Pro model will feature a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Reno 6 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. A triple rear camera setup can be expected on the Oppo Reno 6 with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Pro model can be expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. Both phones may have the same selfie camera.

While both Oppo Reno 6 models support 65W fast charging, the vanilla Oppo Reno 6 is expected with a 4,300mAh battery while the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is likely backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphones feature in-display fingerprint sensors as well and are likely to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
