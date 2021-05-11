Technology News
Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listings

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Updated: 11 May 2021 12:32 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are expected to pack 65W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is listed with the model number PENM00
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to be 7.99mm thin
  • Both the phones are also reported to have a hole-punch display

Oppo Reno 6 series launch may not be too far away as the phones were spotted on 3C and MIIT certifications recently. The lineup is expected to include three models — Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications have now leaked on TENAA, as per a tipster. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro model is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC whereas the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ variant is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Noted Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared TENAA listings of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ on Weibo. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is seen to be listed with the model number PEPM00 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is listed with the model number PENM00. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is listed to feature 6.55-inch display and run on Android 11. It is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and measure at 160x73.1x7.6mm. The phone is listed on TENAA to pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is listed to run on Android 11 and feature a similar 6.55-inch display. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to measure at 160.8x72.5x7.99mm.

Dual-cell battery of 2,200mAh means the phones may pack a 4,500mAh battery in total capacity. The tipster also notes that the two phones may feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. Both the phones are also reported to have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top left corner. The display is reported to be curved at the edges. Furthermore, both Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are expected to pack 65W fast charging support.

Oppo has made no official announcements regarding the launch of the Oppo Reno 6 series yet.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Dave Bautista Joins Knives Out 2 Cast Opposite Daniel Craig: Report

