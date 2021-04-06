Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings

Oppo Reno 6 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 14:10 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro may feature 90Hz screen refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may feature 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • Oppo Reno 6 is tipped to carry the model number PEPM00

Oppo Reno 6 series has now allegedly started appearing on certifications sites, suggesting that the upcoming lineup is currently in the works. The phones were spotted on 3C and MIIT with a few specifications and a tipster from China has also leaked key details of the upcoming series, including the processors and the number of models in the range. The tipster suggests that the Oppo Reno 6 series may include three phones — Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 6 range may have been spotted on 3C certification site with the model numbers PEPM00, PEXM00 and PDNM00. The certification site indicates that the phones may support 65W fast charging. The PEPM00 model number is expected to belong to Oppo Reno 6, and it has been listed on 3C as well, featuring 90Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is listed to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, pack 8GB RAM, and include 128GB storage. The MIIT listing of Oppo Reno 6 also shows images which suggest that the phone may have a triple rear camera setup. These phones were first spotted on these certification sites by GSMArena and tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Additionally, tipster Bald Panda shared key specifications of the Oppo Reno 6 phones on Weibo. Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the high-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The tipster additionally claims that Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro may feature 90Hz screen refresh rates, while Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. All the phones are expected to support 65W fast charging and there may be a Sony IMX789 sensor integrated into the series as well.

Apart from these, little else is known about Oppo Reno 6 series so far, and the company has made no announcements regarding its launch either.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Specifications, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple TV Could Get 120Hz Support, tvOS 14.5 Beta Code Suggests: Report

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Allow Moving Chats Between Android and iOS
  2. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India
  3. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  4. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Auctions for $660,000
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Oppo A74 5G Launch Date, Specifications Tipped by Retailer
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 Review: For the Fashionistas
#Latest Stories
  1. TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings
  3. Apple TV Could Get 120Hz Support, tvOS 14.5 Beta Code Suggests: Report
  4. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding
  5. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions
  6. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. HP Chromebook 11a With MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core Processor, Up to 16 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Google Doodle Urges People to ‘Wear Mask’ as Prevention Against COVID-19
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Lower Decks Season 2, Picard Season 2 Trailers Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com