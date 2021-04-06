Oppo Reno 6 series has now allegedly started appearing on certifications sites, suggesting that the upcoming lineup is currently in the works. The phones were spotted on 3C and MIIT with a few specifications and a tipster from China has also leaked key details of the upcoming series, including the processors and the number of models in the range. The tipster suggests that the Oppo Reno 6 series may include three phones — Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 6 range may have been spotted on 3C certification site with the model numbers PEPM00, PEXM00 and PDNM00. The certification site indicates that the phones may support 65W fast charging. The PEPM00 model number is expected to belong to Oppo Reno 6, and it has been listed on 3C as well, featuring 90Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is listed to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, pack 8GB RAM, and include 128GB storage. The MIIT listing of Oppo Reno 6 also shows images which suggest that the phone may have a triple rear camera setup. These phones were first spotted on these certification sites by GSMArena and tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Additionally, tipster Bald Panda shared key specifications of the Oppo Reno 6 phones on Weibo. Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the high-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The tipster additionally claims that Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro may feature 90Hz screen refresh rates, while Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. All the phones are expected to support 65W fast charging and there may be a Sony IMX789 sensor integrated into the series as well.

Apart from these, little else is known about Oppo Reno 6 series so far, and the company has made no announcements regarding its launch either.

