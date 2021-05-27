Technology News
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+ appear to have a hole-punch display design.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2021 13:08 IST
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today's Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Oppo Reno 6 may come with a flat-edge design

  • Oppo Reno 6 series has been leaked by Evan Blass
  • Renders suggest some design similarities between Reno 6 Pro models
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro may feature quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ renders have been leaked just hours ahead of their official launch in China. The renders suggest the design of the three new smartphones coming under the Oppo Reno 6 series. While Oppo Reno 6 appears to have triple rear cameras, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ both seem to have a quad camera setup on the back. A video promo purportedly showing the Oppo Reno 6 Pro has also been leaked on the Web.

Tipster Evan Blass, who goes by username @evleaks on Twitter, has posted the renders suggesting the design of Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The renders show a flat-edge design on Oppo Reno 6 that looks quite similar to the iPhone 12 series. The phone appears to have at least three different colour options as well as features including triple rear cameras.

Unlike the vanilla Reno 6 model, Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ both appear to have a curved back — similar to the Reno 5 Pro models. The smartphones also seem to feature curved displays. Further, there are quad rear cameras.

oppo reno 6 pro plus render leak image twitter evan blass Oppo Reno 6 Pro Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus

Oppo Reno 6 Pro (left) and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ (right) both appear to have quad rear cameras
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

One prominent element that is expected to be common across all three Oppo Reno 6 models is the hole-punch display design.

Blass also posted the purported video promo of Oppo Reno 6 Pro that indicates an advanced portrait video functionality on the smartphone. It could be limited to Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

 

In addition to the renders and video promo, Blass tweeted some images showing a Reno 6 kickstand case that doubles as a selfie flash. It could be available separately following the launch of the new smartphone series.

 

This isn't the first time we are seeing the details about the Oppo Reno 6 series. Certification sites including the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) suggested the specifications of the new models. Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ also appeared on China's TENAA. Further, the Oppo Reno 6 series was recently spotted on e-commerce sites JD.com and Sunning with some details.

Oppo is hosting the Reno 6 series launch in China today (Thursday) at 6pm CST Asia (3:30pm IST).

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on New Social Media Rules: Committed to Comply With Local Laws, Work Constructively
Uncharted 4 PC Release Hinted at in Sony Investor Presentation

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today's Launch
