Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone of the lot and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2021 18:26 IST
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ has a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 6 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro has a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery on board

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 have been launched in the Chinese market. The phones come with 65W fast charging support and feature a hole-punch display. All three handsets come with 32-megapixel selfie cameras as well. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone of the lot and it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Oppo Reno 6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC whereas Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ price, availability

Oppo Reno 6 is priced in China at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. Coming to Oppo Reno 6 Pro, the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced in China at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) and the 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,200). Lastly, the most premium Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. All three phones will be up for reservations via the company's online store starting today.

While the company made no announcements regarding the availability of the Oppo Reno 6 series outside of China, TechRadar India reports that the phones will be available in the Indian market sometime in July.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Oppo Reno 6 runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ hole-punch AMOLED display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 6 with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There is a 4,300mAh battery on board with 65W fast charging. Oppo Reno 6 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is listed to be 7.59mm thin and weigh 182 grams.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

The new Oppo Reno 6 Pro features a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Oppo Reno 6 Pro has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel additional sensors. At the front, Oppo Reno 6 Pro also offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera just like Oppo Reno 6. It packs a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone is listed to be 7.6mm thin and weigh 177 grams.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone of the series and it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11. The phone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is a quad camera setup on the back of Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ as well, but it is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary, a 13-megapixel tertiary, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor at the back. At the front, the phone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There is also a 4,500mAh battery on board Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ with 65W fast charging, similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro. It weighs 188 grams and is 7.99mm thick.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment
