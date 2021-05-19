Oppo Reno 6 series is all set to launch in China on May 27, the company has confirmed on local social media sites. The series may include three models – the vanilla Oppo Reno 6, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and the most expensive of the lot will be Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The three models have been spotted on certification sites and have leaked online extensively as well. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo Reno 6 series launch date, expected price

The company has taken to Weibo to confirm that the Oppo Reno 6 series will launch in China on May 27. The post does not reveal the number of models this series will entail, nor does it offer any details about the phones. However, it does hint at water resistance capabilities. Tipster Digital Chat Station has recently leaked that the Oppo Reno 6 may be priced starting at CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, all the three handsets - Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ - are expected to feature 90Hz screen refresh rate and have 65W fast charging support. Additionally, they may run on Android 11-based ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 6 is rumoured to be powered by the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Past leaks suggest the Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

On TENAA, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is thought to be listed with the model number PEPM00. It is tipped to feature 6.55-inch display and measure at 160x73.1x7.6mm. The phone is listed on TENAA to pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is said to be listed on TENAA with the model number PENM00. This model features a similar 6.55-inch display and packs a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to measure at 160.8x72.5x7.99mm. Dual-cell battery of 2,200mAh means the phones may pack a 4,500mAh battery in total capacity. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to weigh 188 grams.