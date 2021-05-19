Technology News
Oppo Reno 6 Series Launch Date Confirmed as May 27: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 series may include three phones - Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2021 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ to be the most premium model of the lot
  • Oppo Reno 6 series may feature 90Hz screen refresh rate
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC

Oppo Reno 6 series is all set to launch in China on May 27, the company has confirmed on local social media sites. The series may include three models – the vanilla Oppo Reno 6, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and the most expensive of the lot will be Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. The three models have been spotted on certification sites and have leaked online extensively as well. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo Reno 6 series launch date, expected price

The company has taken to Weibo to confirm that the Oppo Reno 6 series will launch in China on May 27. The post does not reveal the number of models this series will entail, nor does it offer any details about the phones. However, it does hint at water resistance capabilities. Tipster Digital Chat Station has recently leaked that the Oppo Reno 6 may be priced starting at CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, all the three handsets - Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ - are expected to feature 90Hz screen refresh rate and have 65W fast charging support. Additionally, they may run on Android 11-based ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 6 is rumoured to be powered by the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Past leaks suggest the Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

On TENAA, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro is thought to be listed with the model number PEPM00. It is tipped to feature 6.55-inch display and measure at 160x73.1x7.6mm. The phone is listed on TENAA to pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is said to be listed on TENAA with the model number PENM00. This model features a similar 6.55-inch display and packs a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to measure at 160.8x72.5x7.99mm. Dual-cell battery of 2,200mAh means the phones may pack a 4,500mAh battery in total capacity. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is expected to weigh 188 grams.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Specifications, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony Xperia Ace 2 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

